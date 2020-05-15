Forrest Sanders meets a musician who is out of work due to the pandemic. So, she created a backup plan.

Even in the Phase One reopenings, there are so many people who can't return to work. One of those people had an idea. She wanted to take what gives her comfort and deliver it to others. 

For singer/songwriter Morgan Clark, the stage at Alley Taps on Printers Alley just feels like home. 

"I love the whole atmosphere in there," Morgan said. "It's my favorite spot to play here in Nashville."

It's been a while since Morgan's been to that home. Phase One has downtown Nashville reopening, but take a listen down there, it doesn't include live music. 

"It's so eerie, seeing downtown Music City with no music," said Morgan.

It means musicians like Morgan don't have their gigs. 

"I felt anxiety," she said. "I wasn't coping well with this whole thing."

Morgan had a plan. She's making specialties like chicken pot pie and Oreo pie. She's doing deliveries of fresh from the oven meals in a service called Morgan's Diner. 

"Hi Margaret. How are you?" Morgan said with a smile, walking a pie up to the door of a woman. "It's right out of the oven, so it's hot."

This isn't all Morgan serves on her stops.

Standing more than six feet from the door, Morgan began playing a song on her guitar for her delivery customer. 

Morgan looks forward to when she can come back to Printers Alley, but until then, she's glad to be with people navigating these isolated times in so many ways. 

"Seeing that this really brought joy to their life, you can't not smile in those moments," she said. 

Morgan's Diner can be contacted here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.