FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - The Red Pony restaurant in Franklin suffered 'extensive damage' after a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to a post from the restaurant, most of the damage was to the exterior of the building, but water and other damage will keep the business closed for a while.
According to a post from Downtown Franklin on Facebook, the fire began at the rear of the building.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
