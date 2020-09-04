NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been right there at Third and Commerce since 1992, a quieter option to grab a bite downtown. Today, it's gone. Demos' will not reopen their downtown location.
"I've been downtown for 16 years," said Ashley Bergeron Segroves. "During this time, it's been really hard. It's been hard for everyone."
As owner and curator of The Studio 208 and part of The District non-profit, Ashley knows downtown Nashville. In these months of the pandemic, she's seen a lot of changes.
"I have lost count of how many of our businesses have closed," said Ashley. "Just in the two blocks next to my business, we've lost seven."
Now, the familiar Demos' signs are joined by new 'Available' signs on the windows.
"Anytime I was sick or anyone else was sick, I'd say go get that chicken rice soup and go get those rolls and feel better immediately," she smiled.
A rep for Demos' told News4 they never reopened the spot since the COVID shutdown, and after a lease dispute with the landlord, they decided not to reopen at all. The rep said they'll relocate the spot somewhere else in Nashville and employees who returned are placed at their other locations.
Ashley said even with so many closings, it's important to the businesses downtown that people remain positive.
A few doors down, John Peet is opening the new Jane's Hideaway restaurant. He said it's a risk opening now, but he's hopeful.
"I'm excited to be part of the rebirth of Nashville," John said. "I think folks are going to be excited on the other side of this."
Even in staying positive, Ashley said she never forgets the neighbors so important to downtown.
"We're really sad to see a really great restaurant close," she said.
