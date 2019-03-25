If you head downtown on lower Broadway, you'll find that construction is already underway on what will be the stage for the 2019 NFL Draft hosted here in Music City.
Just off the the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue, there is a large round circle near the Cumberland River that is filled with gravel that will act as the base of the stage.
Having the NFL Draft here is a huge deal for Nashville, with the city expected to make millions of dollars in revenue. Last year, the draft in Dallas brought in $74 million for the Texas city, and city leaders in Nashville are hoping the same thing happens here.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation expects upwards of 150,000 people to pack lower Broadway for the draft. However, they weren't taking into account that the St. Jude Rock and Roll Marathon will also be going on the same weekend of April, so that number is on the conservative side. You may remember that Nashville broke a record last year during the 2018 Let Freedom Sing 4th of July event, where 250,000 people attended festivities all over downtown.
Road closures will start going into effect on April 5, which is more than two weeks before the event. Along with those road closures, there will also be several stop lights on Broadway at 1st and 2nd Avenue that will be taken down.
News4 reached out to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. for details on how much that will cost and if the city has ever had to do that before. As soon as we get answers, we'll have an update on air and online.
The NFL Draft will take place April 25 to 27. Click here to find a full list of the road closures.
