NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Complete Health Partners has reopened its doors for the first time since the Christmas Day bombing caused property damage and structural concerns to their facility.
The community-based health care provider had opened their second full-service clinic at 3rd and Church and was forced to close after just a few months of operation.
The bomb had blown out their windows and left the mortar of the brick structure damaged.
As tenants in a historic building, we had to wait on city officials and our landlord to go through the proper process of inspecting and confirming the structural integrity of our building. Once we knew repairs could safely be made, we took the opportunity to renovate our interior space. I’m proud that we were able to build back better, and we can now serve our downtown neighbors with the same high level of care in a more welcoming space. - Dr. Ty Babcock, physician and owner of Complete Health Partners.
Fortunately, while the rebuilding process was completed, Compete Health Partners was able to retain all of its downtown employees on its payroll by transitioning their business to providing COVID testing services.
"The past year has challenged us in ways we could have never imagined," Dr. Babcock said. "This reopening is a testament to our team’s commitment to this city and to serving the medical needs of our community, even when the worst occurs."
