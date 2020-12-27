Explosion Nashville

A Nashville Police officer blocks the entrance to the scene of an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are expected to give an update on their investigation into the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

FBI, ATF, and Metro Police will be giving an update on the investigation at 2nd Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Investigators confirmed the song "Downtown" by Petula Clark was playing before the explosion. 

In Wilson County, a part of 231 South is closed because federal authorities are investigating a white box truck "playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion."

Metro Police Chief John Drake again emphasized that Nashville is safe.

“We feel that Nashville is safe. We have no known threats," Drake said during Sunday's news conference.

Police tweeted that the "investigation into Friday's explosion is on 2nd Ave N is meaningfully progressing."

The Metro Police officers spoke to the media about what happened before and after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North early Friday morning.

Officer Richard Luellen was the first officer on the scene and said it appeared to him that no one was inside the RV at that time. He said there was shades on the vehicle, so it was difficult to see inside. 

"So you could not see in at all," Luellen, said. 

He said he noticed the RV right away but with it being the Christmas holiday and people known to park in that area, he did not pay much attention to it at first. 

 

