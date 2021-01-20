NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement in Nashville is on high alert for the potential for any protests, but it’s not just police that are getting ready for tomorrow.
Nashville’s downtown businesses, especially around the state capitol, are preparing for the possibility of unrest as well.
The businesses News4 spoke to say they’re planning to stay open but will be watching closely to protect their properties.
Some shops said they asked customers if they were planning to stay clear of downtown on Inauguration Day to find out if it would even be worth staying open.
Many of the businesses said although they've gotten used to protests - especially after the summer - today they feel confident it will stay quiet.
"We did board up for a while but it ended up being OK and we didn't have any issues," said Tara Mitchner owner of Kwench Juice Café on Church. "I'm going to hold my faith in that everything goes OK."
Businesses also said they're comfortable with an increased police presence downtown and said it feels nice having added security in case a demonstration occurs.
They also told News4 that after no appearance from demonstrators for a planned protest on Sunday, they're starting to relax.
"It's business as usual," said David Andrews, owner of D'Andrews Bakery and Café on Church. "I think it's going to be a great day for the country and then we'll just move forward from here."
With people avoiding the downtown area and staying home to watch the inauguration, many of these businesses are expecting lighter traffic today.
