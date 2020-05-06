NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some downtown businesses are becoming restless, with no definitive end to the Davidson County Stay At Home Order in sight.
A small group of masked protestors stood in front of city hall Wednesday morning.
"I'm absolutely demanding. I want the mayor to open Davidson County. I want to get back to work, back to business. I want to earn a living for our families, for our livelihoods."
Duncan Lemp wore a yellow bandana over his face, insisting the mayor reopen Nashville.
"I would love for everyone on Broadway to be open," he said, "and I would like to see Broadway itself back slamming business by Fourth of July."
Lemp is a manager at Honky Tonk Central. He told news cameras at Public Square Park he's unsure why the mayor closed the city.
"If you look at the data, the actual data, not what the news is telling you but the actual data..."
In GroupMe messages posted online, a Reddit user, who News4 learned is a Tootsie's employee, claimed Tootsie's management pressured them to protest. News4 reached out to Steve Smith, owner of Tootsie's and Honky Tonk Central. He said Thursday's planned protest was called off, pending an announcement by the mayor he expects to be about phase one.
"Everybody just wants to get back to work," Lemp emphasized. "We are ready to get back to work."
