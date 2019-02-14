The 2019 NFL draft could very well be Nashville's biggest event ever: three days, 300,000 people with a giant stage right in the middle of the action.
"I'm pro cool stuff happening down here," said Mike Hanlin, the owner of Pirhana's Bar and Grill downtown.
Hanlin said he's pumped for the party, not to mention, all the business that will come with it.
What he doesn't understand is why city officials moved Nashville's New Year's Eve bash away from downtown in 2016 citing safety concerns.
"How does that add up and make any kind of sense," asked Hanlin.
Butch Spyridon is the CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.
He said, "The city’s New Year’s Eve and the NFL Draft are two totally different events, and it would be a mistake for anyone to try to make apple to apple comparisons.
When New Year’s Eve was on Lower Broadway, the crowd was on Broadway between First and Fifth Avenue. The Draft will be spread out over a far larger campus that also includes Nissan Stadium lots, Walk of Fame Park, The Green at Riverfront Park and Schermerhorn Symphony Center. If we need to extend the event perimeter on Broadway beyond Fifth Avenue with the Draft, we will have that flexibility.
There is also a totally different dynamic in crowd size and behavior between the two events. New Year’s Eve is compressed into a few hours on one-night event, while the Draft is spread out over three days. Alcohol is more of an issue for NYE, and we have the pressure point on NYE of all the Lower Broadway bars emptying out onto Lower Broadway right at midnight – that will not be the case with the Draft."
Business owners like Hanlin aren't buying it, and they want their bash back.
"If you're going to have the biggest event in Nashville, arguably ever, at the same location as the biggest event of the year that had to be moved because of safety reasons, how does that add up," said Hanlin.
Spyridon says the cost of security for the draft will be shared between the NFL and private funds raised by the local organizing committee.
