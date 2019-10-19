NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is charged with stealing over $1,000 worth of liquor from a bar in downtown Nashville earlier this month.
Metro Police say 35-year-old Jimmy Everson was captured on surveillance video at Tootsies Orchid Lounge and Layla's Honky Tonk during the burglary.
Court documents say Everson, along with another male suspect, entered the back patio of Layla's Honky Tonk on Broadway and got onto the roof. They then reportedly crossed several rooftops to get onto Tootsie's rooftop bar where they stole several bottles of liquor.
A woman allegedly involved in several burglaries earlier this month has been arrested after hitting an unmarked police car and fleeing the scene Monday.
Everson and the other suspect fled in a vehicle driven by a woman. She was later identified as Erica Gamble and was taken into custody after driving into a police officer's vehicle on Monday.
Metro Police are still working to identify the other male suspect. If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers.
Tootsies says they are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
