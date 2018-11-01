NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Downed trees and power lines caused a massive power outage in Green Hills on Thursday morning.
At one point, more than 1,100 customers were without power, according to NES.
A tree fell on a power line near the intersection of Estes Road and Auburn Lane, which is off Woodmont Boulevard.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
Tree down in Green Hills, taking out power for many customers this morning @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tZxePBzpCI— Desiree Wiley Fluellen (@DesireeMWiley) November 1, 2018
We have approximately 1,000 customers out in the Belle Meade/Green Hills area due to a tree falling on a power line. Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) November 1, 2018
