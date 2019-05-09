MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A truck leaving the parking lot of Chrisman Motel snagged a low-hanging power line, causing it to fall on the building a create a power surge, which led to a fire in two of the units.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said the fire occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Crews were able to extinguish the fires and no occupants or firefighters were injured.
In addition to the two units that received moderate fire damage, approximately 4-6 other units were impacted due to a loss of power.
Not all of the rooms were occupied at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the affected families.
