DOVER, TN (WSMV) - The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System clinic in Dover will be closed until further notice due to administrative issues, the agency announced Sunday evening.
The clinic is located at 1225 Spring St.
Veterans who had appointments on Monday have been contacted and rescheduled to another VA clinic or in the community at VA’s expense.
TVHS staff will continue contacting veterans with upcoming appointments at the Dover facility to find alternatives that work for them.
Veterans with appointment-related questions can contact Larry Johnson at the Clarksville VA Clinic at 931-645-3552, ext. 64341. Veterans with non-appointment related questions can email TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov.
A recently-implemented provisions of the VA Mission Act of 2018 allows eligible veterans to be seen at a non-VA urgent care provider in VA’s network at VA expense. This is an option to consider for veterans with injuries or illnesses requiring immediate attention but which are not life-threatening.
The VA-approved urgent car providers nearest the TVHS Dover VA clinic are:
- Crossroads Urgent Care PLLC, 1690 Fort Campbell Blvd., Clarksville, TN 37042
- Crossroads Urgent Care PLLC, 1466 Tiny Town Rd, Suite C, Clarksville, TN 37042
- AFC Physicians of Tennessee PC, 1763 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043
- Crossroads Urgent Care PLLC, 2147 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Suite 102, Clarksville, TN 37040
- Fast Pace Urgent Care – Murray, 502 N. 12th St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071
