MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A male and female were found shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in the 400 block of S. University Street.
Their conditions are unknown.
Police are trying to find a suspect and motive.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Albert Miles at 629-201-5613 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov
