DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer versus car crash on I-40 East in Dickson County where two people have died.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 9:40 a.m. around mile marker 167 and is not expected to be clear until at least 3 p.m. At this time, ALL eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed in the area and westbound lanes are affected with rubbernecking delays.

Submitted video by a News4 viewer shows fire departments and THP on scene. The overturned tractor-trailer caught fire and was being extinguished.

News4 reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol who reports two people died in the crash, but the investigation was still ongoing and no other details could be provided.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

