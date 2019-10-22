CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - State Route 53 Southbound in the Woodbury area was closed at East High Street due to a double-fatal crash blocking the roadway.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was not expected to be clear until at least 1 p.m. but has since cleared.
Additional details regarding the crash are not yet available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.