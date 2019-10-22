CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - State Route 53 Southbound in the Woodbury area was closed at East High Street due to a double-fatal crash blocking the roadway.
The accident scene on Jim Cummings Highway was cleared mid-morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators, the driver, Johnathan Holland, and his passenger, Johnny Kennedy, both 21 years old and from Auburntown, Tennessee, are the two that died in the crash. A third passenger in the car, 19-year-old Brady Anderson of Cornelia Georgia, was injured in the crash.
Officers say Holland's car, a 2003 Mazda 3 headed southbound on TN highway 53, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by 21-year-old Kendra Maynard of Readyville head-on.
Highway Patrol says Holland and his passenger Anderson were wearing their seat belts, while Kennedy was not wearing his.
After the collision, the Mazda stayed on the road in the right lane, while the Cherokee ended up off the right shoulder.
No charges are being sought in the crash.
