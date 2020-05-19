NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With capacity restrictions are lifting on restaurants and shops come Friday, an infectious disease specialist explained what you should still be doing while you’re out.
This restriction lifting impacts 89 out of the 95 counties in the state. Dr. David Aronoff, who is the Director of the division of infectious diseases at VUMC, said all people need to be wearing their masks and continue as best they can to practice social distancing.
“I think this is going to be an important social contract between employers and their customers and clients to realize that the virus that causes COVID-19 doesn’t know who is an employer or employee or a customer,” Aronoff said.
Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group said restaurants and shops can open at full capacity come this Friday. Right now they’re at 50 percent.
Since this allows some bigger attractions to open and serve larger crowds, social distancing measures will be important. Doctors are encouraging folks to go out with caution.
“Be respectful of each other’s space when you are in a restaurant. Be willing to wear a cloth mask when you’re in those kind of situations where you cant practice social distancing,” Aronoff said.
Doctors talked about the importance of wearing masks and discussed a popular cartoon circulating on social media.
“What that cartoon is depicting is that the best way to protect each other is for both of us to be wearing a cloth mask because neither of us knows if we are infected or not,” Aronoff said.
The doctor said if you had one mask to give to a person we would want to put that mask on the infected person to lessen the chance of the virus spreading.
