NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Henning couple’s doorbell camera is what ultimately led to the capture of fugitive Curtis Watson.
In a home security video released by the TBI, you see Watson rummaging through Harvey and Anne Taylor’s refrigerator in the middle of the night, but it was their Ring camera that told them he was there. “The alarm on our ring doorbell saying someone was in our backyard,” Harvey Taylor said in a TBI press conference following Watson’s capture.
When the couple checked to see who it was, they recognized the most wanted man in the state. “She said, That's him! That's him!” Harvey recalled. “We were looking at the Ring and we could see every move that he was making,” his wife,” Anne Taylor explained.
The couple continued to watch the feed live, allowing them to keep an eye on Watson without his knowing.
“I'm just relieved that it went the way it did,” Harvey said.
