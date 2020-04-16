811

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the days are getting longer and the sun is beginning to shine, some people stuck at home may be starting to tackle some of these outdoor projects they have been putting off.

During these projects, Piedmont Natural Gas wants to remind everyone to take the proper steps and call their hotline before you begin digging in your hard to prevent any damage or line leaks. 

The national “811 Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig anywhere can call to have underground utility lines clearly marked.

The free service is available for all property types (homes and businesses) and it notifies utility companies, which then send crews to identify and clearly mark underground electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and other utility lines.

In 2019, Piedmont reported nearly 2,500 cuts to its underground natural gas lines in the Carolinas and Tennessee.

For more information about the national system and about the 811 office in your state, visit call811.com.

