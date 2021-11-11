We're continuing our cold weather myth busting here at News4 with those cold winter months right around the corner. Here's 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro who is taking on two more myths today.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is day two of our cold weather myth busting and we're going to tackle two more myths today. The one we hear the most is 'Cold weather causes the common cold.'

This is not true. We do not get sick from the cold air. We catch colds from viruses. The only thing that cold air does is weaken our immune system and make us more susceptible to viruses. 

A lot of fights with the thermostat this time of year surround the saying 'If I'm cold, you must also be cold.' This one is not true. It's been proven that age, gender, fitness level, and other factors determine when we feel cold. A good example of this is that it's been proven that women tend to feel cold air before men do, so keep that in mind this time of year when that colder weather rolls in.

 

