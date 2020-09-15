DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Who says dreams don't come true? Well, our Big Joe on the Go is about to realize one of his.
This morning, he is working at an ice cream shop but even better than that, he is MAKING ice cream!
Big Joe is bringing us the goods from Mimi's Ice Cream & Coffee Shoppe on Music Valley Drive in Donelson.
The owner's family has been in the restaurant business for over 60 years and 'Mimi,' named after the brains behind the recipes, was the young lady answering the phone and placing the ads of their family diner. The family's ice cream recipe is now 42-years-old!
The local ice cream shop opened its door back in June and has been providing the Donelson community with tasty flavors including peach and pecan pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.