NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With many restaurants struggling in the pandemic, the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce wanted to find a way to help.
After some thinking, in June, they came up with the perfect plan to help small businesses while also being as safe as possible.
"We came up with support D-H local," Terri Williams Nutter, Executive Director of the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce, said. "Every week, we draw a name out of our member's small business restaurants and encourage everybody to show up the following Tuesday."
Six months later, the Chamber of Commerce has visited 33 of the 40 different restaurants associated with the local chamber.
"It's a privilege to help those businesses that don't necessarily get as much attention as big boys, especially in this year when know places are trying to make it through COVID," President of the Board of Directors of Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce Steve Montgomery said.
Once they visit every small business, they will begin visiting restaurants from outside the chamber of commerce.
"We want everyone in the community to thrive right now," Nutter said. "Everybody likes this, so we are going to keep going. Even if everything opens up and we're not dealing with COVID, we are going to keep this up. Who doesn't like to sit down over a plate of food and be with friends?”
