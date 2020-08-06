Tornado 46. Donelson Christian Academy

FILE photo of DCA tornado damage.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On the early morning of March 3rd, a tornado came through middle Tennessee and left a path of destruction that is still visible today.  

Most of Donelson Christian Academy (DCA) was destroyed in that deadly tornado and this morning, the school is set to welcome students back on campus for their first day.
 
Tornado 45 - Donelson Christian Academy
News4's Big Joe on the Go met up with the DCA headmaster and head football coach to talk about the hard work that was put in to recover from the tornado and current COVID-19 precautions.
 
 
