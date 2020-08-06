NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On the early morning of March 3rd, a tornado came through middle Tennessee and left a path of destruction that is still visible today.
Most of Donelson Christian Academy (DCA) was destroyed in that deadly tornado and this morning, the school is set to welcome students back on campus for their first day.
News4's Big Joe on the Go met up with the DCA headmaster and head football coach to talk about the hard work that was put in to recover from the tornado and current COVID-19 precautions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.