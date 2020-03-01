HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Several people are without a home this weekend following a devastating apartment fire at the Highlands at the Lake apartment complex on Saturday night.
Since the fire, the apartment complex has reached out looking for neighbors help by donating items those who lost their homes might need.
This includes personal care items, clothes, and household items. No donation is too small to help these families.
Donations can be sent to Highlands at the Lake located at 100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Hermitage, Tn 37076.
