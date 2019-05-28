NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Donations have been seen piling up outside a local Goodwill.
News4 viewers reached out after seeing piles of goods left outside the Goodwill Donation Center in Antioch.
News4 reached out to Goodwill about those concerns, which admitted this was a problem.
Goodwill said it has been experiencing staffing difficulties in the midst of its busiest donation season of the year.
“Goodwill relies on the generosity of its donors to fund its mission as a nonprofit,” said Chris Fletcher, Communications Director, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. “We do rely on the very busy times of year to get us through slower donation periods during the year, and it’s our goal to be the best possible stewards of the donations entrusted to us, so we’re sorry that this has occurred, and we are doing our very best to get staffing levels up in our tight labor market to help us deal with this situation.”
Fletcher said there is a way you can help.
If you know anyone who is looking for a job, tell them Goodwill is hiring.
