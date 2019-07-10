LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson Bank & Trust is hosting a Teacher Supply Drive for the second year and they need your help to supply area teachers with much needed school supplies.
Pre-packaged bags of supplies can be purchased for teachers at all Wilson Bank & Trust locations across the Midstate from now through Thursday, Aug. 8.
Visitors can donate any amount and a full bag of supplies can be purchased for $20 that will contain copy paper, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, tissues, cap erasers, glue sticks, and pencils.
Those who do wish to shop rather than giving a monetary donation can bring supplies to Wilson Bank as well. Crayons, colored markers and colored pencils are specialty items that the bank hopes to collect.
“This supply drive gives us another opportunity to give back to our local community, and to help educators who often pay for supplies out of their own pocket,” bank President John McDearman said. “It’s a small but mighty way to show our support for all they do, and we’re excited about making it even easier to participate this year for those who don’t have time to do extra shopping.”
The bank will hold a teacher pick-up day on Saturday, Aug. 17 at central Wilson Bank & Trust locations in each county. Last year, the bank collected about $12,000 in items and donations and provided supplies to around 400 teachers.
