NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're planning to shop the deals for Amazon's Prime Day, you can also help a local family and police department mourning the loss of one of their own.
Amazon Smile donates 0.5% of all eligible purchases to registered charities like The 100 Club of Nashville. The 100 Club was founded by area business leaders in 1979 to provide for the families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, as well as public safety officials who suffer a traumatic, disabling injury in the line of duty.
In a release, The 100 Club said they will be working with the family and estate of Ofc. Anderson in the coming weeks.
To help while you're shopping, click here to add Amazon Smile to your cart. It's FREE to add.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.