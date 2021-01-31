NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The city of Nashville is seeing improvements with its handling of COVID-19, to the point restaurants and bars are preparing to be allowed to stay open later into the evening. Meanwhile, health experts are warning people must remain vigilant to keep the spread of the virus down as variants continue to appear across the country.
Since the pandemic broadway has seen its struggles but starting on Monday, Metro Nashville bars and restaurants serving alcohol can stay open until midnight, with no additional guests permitted to enter after 11 p.m.
Its just an hour later than what current restrictions allow, but it could have its much needed benefits to businesses.
“I’m thrilled to see local businesses thriving I want them to stay open later,” said resident Marissa Gallagher.
“If I were here longer and I’d be able to stay out that’d be fun,” said tourist Rico.
Restaurants without alcohol can return to pre-pandemic hours.
“I think I would give all of us in Middle Tennessee a solid B. But not more than that,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center specialist Dr. William Schaffner when asked what grade the area would get when it comes to mask use and slowing the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.
Dr. Schaffner warned don’t celebrate too early - and keep your masks on.
“I would like everyone to wear one mask and wear it correctly,” he said.
This comes especially as new variants of the virus are being found like the U.K. variant already found in Tennessee and could be the dominant strain by March.
“The data are also beginning to suggest it may also be more serious,” said Dr. Schaffner. “It just wants to infect you. And the way to prevent that is to wear the mask.”
Some doctors are recommending adding a second mask or upgrading your current one, to keep the virus from spreading and businesses continuing to operate.
“If you're already so committed that youre ready for two, God bless you,” said Dr. Schaffner.
“I definitely think its real and people should take it seriously, but two masks I mean,” said visitor Michelle Lambert.
“I’m still worried, I’m still cautious that’s why I’m wearing my mask at the moment,” said tourist Rico.
However, Dr. Schaffner said while mask use will greatly help with slowing COVID, he recommends make an appointment and go get the COVID-19 vaccine shots as the best way to stop the virus.
