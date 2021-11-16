NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Despite being the subject of a successful musical, menopause is not something many women are singing about from the top of their lungs.
"When I started this show and I had family members or friends coming up to me going, 'I just thought it was me that I was going crazy'," actress Megan Cavanagh, one of the stars of Menopause the Musical, said.
Like many, she was surprised by the first symptoms.
"I've always had a heavy, heavy sleeper hit the pillow out, you know," Cavanagh said. "Cacophonies can happen all around me, and I'm out. And that changed."
Dr. Anna Barbieri said insomnia is just one of the symptoms of perimenopause, the transition phase before menopause. She added that while the average age of menopause is 52, perimenopause symptoms can begin almost a decade beforehand.
"Many women come to us sort of surprised and confused by the changes that are happening," Barbieri said.
Barbieri is the founding physician for Elektra Health, a company aimed at raising awareness of menopause and holistic treatment options. She said symptoms of perimenopause can be subtle and include:
"I think it's important to kind of be aware of these changes, bring them up if they're bothersome and bring them up to the attention of one's doctor or provider."
That provider could be a primary care physician or OB/GYN. However, Dr. Barbieri says some providers also have an additional menopause certification given by the North American Menopause Society.
"It means that they have shown knowledge in the specific area of menopause medicine across its gynecologic, hormonal, or even metabolic and general health effects."
While treatment for perimenopause and menopause can mean hormone therapy, there are other options too.
"I know it sounds sort of boring and cliché, but paying attention to what we eat, how we move, how we sleep, and how we think is really the base for everything, and then we build on top of that," Barbieri said
She also said supplements like magnesium for constipation, melatonin for sleep, and vitamin B to combat hot flashes. However, she said that should women speak to their healthcare provider about these supplements before taking them.
"The point is to do something that really, that really helps us and empowers us to live a healthier life," Barbieri said
Cavanagh said her life has improved by sharing her experience.
"I mean, the the freedom of being able to say, oh my god, you know, Terry, I am at nighttime sweating so much that I have to change the sheets and then you hear me too," Cavanagh said. "Or, Oh, I'm so glad I'm not crazy… like you, you hear that from each other when you talk about it, and then …and then you can start laughing about it."
Menopause the Musical is playing Nov. 20 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, TN.
