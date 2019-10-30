Experts share some home heater safety tips to assure you that you're system is functioning properly

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You likely have noticed a smell after you turned your heat on for the first time in a while.

Thankfully, experts say it's normal. That smell is just because the heating system is burning dust and has not been turned on in a while. Experts, however, encourage people to contact a professional if something does seem wrong.

"We would recommend a qualified service technician to come out and look at your system, especially if you have gas heat because gas is really dangerous and you definitely need to be certified to work on your gas system," Hvac Service Technician of Lee Company Karson Burns said.

Experts also say right now it a good time to turn on the heat while the weather is still warm because if your heating system doesn't seem to work, you can get it checked out and working before it gets too cold. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

