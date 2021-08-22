Don Everly of Everly Brothers dies

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Don Everly of the Everly Brothers has died, according to a statement from the County Music Hall of Fame.

The Everly Brothers are part of the County Music Hall of Fame. 

“As a singer, songwriter, and guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history. His influence reverberates through the songs and ethereal harmonies he conjured with his brother Phil," County Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said in a Twitter post.  

The Everly Brothers, who are known for the hits "Let It Be Me," "(Til) I Kissed You," and "Crying In the Rain," are also part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

