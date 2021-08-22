Don Everly of Everly Brothers dies

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Don Everly of the Everly Brothers has died, according to a statement from the County Music Hall of Fame.

The Everly Brothers are part of the County Music Hall of Fame.

“As a singer, songwriter, and guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history. His influence reverberates through the songs and ethereal harmonies he conjured with his brother Phil," County Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said in a Twitter post.

The Everly Brothers FILE - In this July 31, 1964 file photo The Everly Brothers, Phil, left, and Don, perform on stage. Graham Nash, Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris…

The Everly Brothers, who are known for the hits "Let It Be Me," "(Til) I Kissed You," and "Crying In the Rain," are also part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

News 4 will have more reactions to the passing of Don Everly on-air and online throughout the day.