Domestic violence murder suspect has neighborhood on edge
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Neighbors who witnessed a 30-year-old woman be gunned down on her street were too scared to go on camera, even after he accused killer was behind bars.
Brandon Horton was booked into the Davidson County Jail Friday, charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Temptress Peebles. Peebles is the ninth domestic violence homicide victim in Davidson County in 2019, the third in a span of two weeks.
At Peebles apartment off Morena Street, Halloween decorations were already up. Friends called her "Chippy," and say her eight-year-old daughter was her world. "She was laying on the ground and then her daughter was just around her calling, you know, calling her name," said the only neighbor who would give News4 an interview Friday. She asked to remain anonymous. Other neighbors said they feared retaliation if they gave an interview at all.
The woman we spoke to said she did not know Peebles personally, but saw police cars in front of her apartment often. She said Friday, she heard the yelling first. "I heard what I thought was three gunshots just back to back," she said came after. She left her house to check. "I was walking down the street and that's when I noticed her."
Police say Horton, Peebles' ex-boyfriend, shot her in broad daylight in the middle of the street, in front of her daughter. He was arrested at an apartment complex in Madison Friday.
"It is very shocking that it would happen in your own backyard," the neighbor said, "and you don't really know what's going on in the different houses. You don't know what people might be going through."
The attached documents are statistic reports, and assessment forms used to gauge the potential risk of danger suspected victims of domestic violence are facing in their living situation.
CLICK to read more: Risk Assessment, Risk Reduction, and Safety Plan
Domestic Violence Hotlines
|Hotline
|Phone Number
|Child Abuse Prevention
|800-356-6767
|Crisis Intervention Center
|615-244-7444
|Oasis Center
|615-327-4455
|Morning Star Sanctuary
|615-860-0003
|National Domestic Violence
|800-356-6767 (TN)
800-787-3224 (TTY)
|Rape and Sexual Abuse Center
|800-879-1999
|YWCA Shelter (email YWCA)
|615-242-1199
Office 615-242-1070
|Tennessee Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline
|800-356-6767
|Parent Helpline
|800-244-5373 (800-CHILDREN)
Remember there is an alternative for the safety of you and your children. Call today!
Support is just a phone call away – 615-880-3000
Call Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask to speak with a counselor.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
