According to the YWCA, calls to their domestic violence hotline have increased nearly 55% compared to this time last year.
"Which is not uncommon in any type of crisis or major disruptive event such as this," Lance said. "Isolation of a victim is a primary tool that domestic violence abusers use."
She wants victims to know resources are still available to them.
"Everyone can still get an order of protection, who needs one to be able to create that necessary distance from their abuser."
Her advice to victims is, if given a choice, to isolate separately from their offender. When possible, text or call the domestic violence hotline, and call the Family Safety Center for their special COVID-19 safety plan.
"How [to] stay safe in a home with an offender are some of the tips that we'll give in there, as well as assessing the level of risk that your offender might seriously harm you or possibly kill you," Lance said.
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help. You can text the YWCA for help at 615-983-5170, or call their hotlin 800-334-5628. The number for help from the Family Safety Center is 615-880-1100.
