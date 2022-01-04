CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police arrested a woman on Monday after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Clarksville Police, officers arrived at a residence on Ladd Drive to perform a welfare check on Monday night.
Inside the home, police officers found 32-year-old Theary Lim unharmed and 38-year-old Sothon In deceased with a gunshot wound.
Through an investigation, detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have determined the incident to be a domestic-related homicide.
Lim is in custody and charged with criminal homicide, according to Clarksville Police. She will be booked into Montgomery County Jail.
