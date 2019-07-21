Domestic fight leads to attempted homicide, suicide

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are investigating a domestic incident Sunday which led to gunfire, and resulted in an attempted homicide and suicide.
According to police, the violence happened on Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Heritage Circle around 12:10 p.m.
Investigators said the couple involved are married, but believed to be currently separated.
There were five juveniles along with other family members at home when the shooting occurred.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot multiple times by her husband, who was 38-years-old.
Police said the man then turned his weapon on himself.
The woman was flown to a local trauma center, while the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the identities of the people involved will not be released until all the family members involved are notified.
