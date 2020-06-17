PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Dollywood will reopen its gates to everyone starting today after closing down during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first two days of the amusement park’s phased reopening were reserved for passholders only. Guests will still need to reserve their spot ahead of time and those three years and older will be required to wear masks in sections of the park. Guests’ temperatures will be taken at the gate before admittance.
Signs throughout the park will also remind guests to practice safe social distancing.
Find out more information on the park’s reopening here.
