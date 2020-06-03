Dollywood reopening later this month

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Dollywood Parks and Resorts has a time table when it will start its reopening.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will reopen on June 10.

Season pass guests will be able to return Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park starting June 15 and 16. Both parks will reopen to the general public on June 17.

Dolly Parton said she is excited to open and "welcome families back to the Great Smoky Mountains."

“We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation. Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing," Parton in a statement on Wednesday.

In April, Dollywood announced their plan to temporarily layoff 630 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Dollywood said they would adhering to the Tennessee Pledge and state operational restrictions. Visitors and staff will be advised to maintain social distancing.

Anyone visiting or working at the park will take a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. Children under three years old, don't have to wear a mask.

“As Dolly said, we are now ready to reopen and get back to the business of ‘Making Memories Worth Repeating’ for our loyal and passionate guests to both our parks and resort,” Craig Ross, who is the Dollywood President, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team has faced this challenge head on and they have made numerous operational changes we believe will help with the safety of our guests and hosts as we continue to deal with the coronavirus. Safety is—and always will be—one of our highest priorities.”

Officials with Dollywood said they "will continue monitoring any changes in the CDC or state guidelines as operations begin and will make the appropriate adjustments to the guest experience."

To make reservations, click here.