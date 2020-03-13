PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) – Dollywood has announced it is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park to guests for the next two weeks starting Saturday, March 14.
The Dollywood Company also announced Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage will also be closed beginning Monday, March 16. However, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, along with Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.
“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with health experts, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”
Dollywood is continuing to watch the conditions within the East Tennessee region and is continuing to consult with medical experts. Dollywood also continues to follow guidelines from the CDC and will communicate any other changes should they happen.
“We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton said.
