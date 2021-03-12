PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend Dollywood will reopen for the season with limited capacity.
The park will open today for season pass holders and on Saturday will open for non-season pass holders.
Due to guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. At opening tomorrow, 3/12, only season passholders with reservations or lodging guests with tickets will be allowed entry. Entry for passholders without reservations will be allowed once capacity is available.— Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) March 11, 2021
The park also says due to COVID restrictions only season passholders with reservations can visit today.
Entry for passholders without reservations will be permitted once more capacity becomes available.
To learn more about Dollywood's reopening click here.
