PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend Dollywood will reopen for the season with limited capacity. 

The park will open today for season pass holders and on Saturday will open for non-season pass holders. 

The park also says due to COVID restrictions only season passholders with reservations can visit today. 

Entry for passholders without reservations will be permitted once more capacity becomes available. 

To learn more about Dollywood's reopening click here. 

 
 

