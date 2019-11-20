Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" at the Chinese Theater on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Dollywood is looking to make your next trip a little more affordable. 

The park is now offering a new "Pre-K Imagination Season Pass." The pass allows children born in 2015 and 2016 to visit Dollywood for free all season long. 

This special 35th anniversary offer is inspired by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that introduces young children to the joy of learning through books, according to its website.

The deadline to register is January 5, 2020. 

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer.

