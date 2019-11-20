PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Dollywood is looking to make your next trip a little more affordable.
The park is now offering a new "Pre-K Imagination Season Pass." The pass allows children born in 2015 and 2016 to visit Dollywood for free all season long.
This special 35th anniversary offer is inspired by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that introduces young children to the joy of learning through books, according to its website.
The deadline to register is January 5, 2020.
