PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WSMV) - Like many businesses around the world, Dollywood has announced their plan to temporarily layoff 630 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pigeon Forge operations effect employees at Dollywood Theme Park, Dollywood's Splash Country, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins, and Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development was made aware of the major layoff on April 14, 2020.
The East Local Workforce Development Board will be responsible for the oversight of the continued follow up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services associated with this event.
A copy of the full letter can be found here.
