PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) -- The folks at Dollywood are celebrating their 35th year, and are giving away 35 prizes throughout the year.
For the first giveaway, fans of the parks can enter their contest on Facebook just with a comment about your favorite memory at the park, and have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Dollywood along with some swag. Prize package retail value is said to be $175.00.
The giveaway ends March 19th, and five winners will be chosen at random for this first giveaway.
