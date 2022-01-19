PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) – Dollywood officials announced the creation of the Care More initiative Wednesday to honor Dolly Parton’s lifelong philanthropy.
As part of the initiative, Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees and hosts are encouraged to serve at the nonprofit of their choice to thank Parton for the many ways she contributes to others daily.
The day of service will become an annual tradition for Dollywood hosts. The announcement arrives on Parton's birthday.
Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit! pic.twitter.com/mz8q2vXPut— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2022
Hosts at Dollywood theme park, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins who take part in the Initiative will receive a paid day off to fulfill their nonprofit service.
“Dolly is a dreamer and because of that she is an amazing person to work with,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood President. “It’s virtually impossible to describe her in one word, but I think if you asked people around the world, one of the most frequent answers you would hear is ‘giving.’ You would hear hundreds of different answers—talented, inspiring, loving, creative, caring—but I think giving is the one of which I think she would be most proud.”
Among Parton’s philanthropic efforts, The Dollywood Foundation, and its Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, are her most well-known. Since launching in 1995, the Imagination Library has provided more than 180 million books around the world to registered children from birth to age five.
With this initiative, Park officials hope that people around the world will be inspired by Parton’s many gestures of service and will themselves choose a nonprofit they can serve.
