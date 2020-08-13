(WSMV) - Dolly Parton will be releasing her first holiday album in 30 years, appropriately titled "A Holly Dolly Christmas".
The album will have original songs and some tracks will even feature some special guests.
Willie Nelson, Miley and Billy Rae Cyrus, Michael Buble and even Jimmy Fallon picked up features on the record.
Mark your calendars ; the album is set for release on Oct. 2.
Dolly will also be releasing a deluxe coffee table book this fall.
