Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" at the Chinese Theater on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  Tennessee's very own Dolly Parton will be the proud new owner of the 'Hitmaker' Award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music.

Billboard says this award "Recognizes a songwriter whose compositions have impacted the culture in a crucial way."

Congratulations, Dolly!

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.