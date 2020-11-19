NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's very own Dolly Parton will be the proud new owner of the 'Hitmaker' Award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music.
.@DollyParton will receive the Hitmaker Award at 2020 #BBWomenInMusic. 🎶This new award recognizes a songwriter whose compositions have impacted the culture in a crucial way. https://t.co/nzEybZ10Vx pic.twitter.com/mxvKDKgrc7— billboard (@billboard) November 18, 2020
Billboard says this award "Recognizes a songwriter whose compositions have impacted the culture in a crucial way."
Congratulations, Dolly!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.