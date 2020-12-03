NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans just announced that Dolly Parton will be the honorary 12th Titan on Sunday!
The Titans will play the Cleveland Browns.
The LEGEND @DollyParton will bless us on Sunday as our honorary 12th Titan. ⚔️ #CLEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/SJ5hE1GS4I— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.