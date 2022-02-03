Dolly Parton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Academy of Country Music announced that Dolly Parton will host this year’s Country Music Awards.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on March 7, and broadcast LIVE from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show celebrates country music’s biggest and brightest stars, joining legendary artists with today’s favorites for an exciting night of unexpected collaborations and world television-premiere performances.

Dolly will share hosting duties with several other notables on stage. Her co-hosts will be announced at a later date. Nominations for this year’s awards will go out next week.

"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun,” said global music icon Dolly Parton.

Dolly is set to release her album Run, Rose, Run on March 4, along with Run, Rose, Run, which will go out on March 7. Earlier this week, Dolly was announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“Dolly Parton’s status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to showcase…these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations.

