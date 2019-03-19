PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Dolly Parton's foundation is working to help meet the needs of first responders in East Tennessee.
Over the weekend, the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund presented a $200,000 check, which will be split between eight volunteer fire departments in Sevier County.
Each department will receive $20,000 for resources and equipment, while the remaining $40,000 will be used to build a new training center classroom, which will be used by all county fire departments and law enforcement.
Parton said it was only fitting to give the funds to the fire departments because they were the first to respond to the 2016 wildfires.
"We needed about $40,000 to meet our goal for the classroom, and now we have it," said Tim Baker, chief of Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Chiefs Association president, in a news release. "This is fantastic."
The My People Fund was established in the aftermath of the wildfires. The organization supplied $1,000 each month for five months to Sevier County residents whose primary homes were destroyed. Each family received a $5,000 check during the sixth month.
