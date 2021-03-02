Dolly Parton receives COVID Vaccine

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music icon Dolly Parton received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Parton tweeted a picture and a video of her on Tuesday afternoon getting the Moderna shot and tagging Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She said she was "old enough and smart enough to get the vaccine."
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021
In April, Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.
In the video, Parton said she even changed her song "Jolene" to mark the occasion. She advised other people to not be a "chicken squat" and get the vaccine.
On Tuesday, Abumrad administered the shot for Parton. His son tweeted about the event.
My Dad giving @DollyParton a vaccine shot. Wild. pic.twitter.com/7Asr3iew2a— Jad Abumrad (@JadAbumrad) March 2, 2021
