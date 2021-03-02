Dolly Parton receives COVID Vaccine

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

 @DollyParton

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music icon Dolly Parton received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Parton tweeted a picture and a video of her on Tuesday afternoon getting the Moderna shot and tagging Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She said she was "old enough and smart enough to get the vaccine." 

In April, Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.

In the video, Parton said she even changed her song "Jolene" to mark the occasion. She advised other people to not be a "chicken squat" and get the vaccine. 

On Tuesday, Abumrad administered the shot for Parton. His son tweeted about the event. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.